The 14th year is in the books for the Hanover Mother/Daughter Victorian Tea. Hosts Bob Miller and Mary Coons once again opened their Victorian home and hosted the annual Miss Hanover Mother/Daughter Victorian Tea Wednesday, Aug. 3. Judges were present to begin the interview process and the new Miss Hanover and Hanover Princess was crowned at the Harvest Festival on Saturday Aug. 6. Pictured (left to right) are Elsa Peterson, Cheyenne Kehn, Kylie Renner, Hanover Princess Olivia Louwagie, Bob Miller, Mary Coons, Miss Hanover Daphne Grambart, Abigail Heuer, Samantha Gutknecht, Ashley Weinhandel and Grace Panik.
(submitted photo)
The new Miss Hanover is Grace Panek (second from the left).
The new Hanover Princess is Elsa Peterson (dark green dress).
