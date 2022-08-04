St. Michael Daze and Knights is almost here and with that means St. Michael Royalty coronation Saturday, Aug. 13 at 3:30 p.m located at the St. Michael-Albertville High School. Doors will open at 3 p.m.

Meet each candidate who might be in the 2022-23 Royalty court. Biographies were given by the St. Michael Royalty Court.

Tags

Load comments