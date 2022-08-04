St. Michael Daze and Knights is almost here and with that means St. Michael Royalty coronation Saturday, Aug. 13 at 3:30 p.m located at the St. Michael-Albertville High School. Doors will open at 3 p.m.
Meet each candidate who might be in the 2022-23 Royalty court. Biographies were given by the St. Michael Royalty Court.
Miss St. Michael Candidates
Maddie Barthel sponsored by MidwestOne Bank
Maddie Barthel is a 16-years-old and going into her junior year of High School at St. Michael-Albertville High Schoo. She is on the girls tennis and track team. She loves showing school spirit and going to all the activities and events. She works at the STMCS Kids Club and her family’s business, Boaster Catering.
She does do volunteer childcare at her church and for A Night To Remember Prom. In her free time, she spends it with my grandparents, cousins and friends. She loves going on drives, listening to music, watching the sunset and rollerblading. She loves learning about St. Michael history with her Nana.
Her family grew up in St. Michael and she is proud to call it her home. Representing St. Michael and showing people what a welcoming and optimistic town it is would be an outstanding opportunity for Barthel. She is so excited to run with such an amazing group of ladies as they watch the junior candidates make great connections with each other as well.
Sloan Bozosi sponsored by B&DPlumbing, Heating & AC
Sloan Bozosi is a junior in high school, and in line to graduate with academic honors. She hopes to double major in psychology and sociology, and go into developmental studies. She loves music, cooking and softball, which she’s played for 10 years.
Jewelry and fashion hold a special place in her heart, as does her Chinese culture and heritage, She is very passionate about mental health and social/community connections. She is so excited to have the opportunity to represent St. Michael.
Hannah Cedergren sponsored by Crow River Thunder
Hannah Cedergren is 17-years-old and will be a senior at St. Michael-Albertville High School. She is involved in the choir program through the school and was in choir all four years of middle school and high school. She was in Cantabile and Vivace each for one year and is continuing her second year in Concert Choir.
She is also involved in dance through a studio in Rogers where she competes in many styles such as tap, jazz, lyrical, musical theater and hip hop. She has been dancing there since she was 3 years old and loves helping with the little kids as an apprentice. She also worked as a nanny for the past two summers.
After high school she plans to get a degree in psychology to become a child psychologist. She is enjoying the candidate experience and is excited for the opportunity to possibly represent St. Michael.
Vanessa Ellis sponsored by St. Michael Cinema
Vanessa Ellis is 17-years-old and will be a senior this coming year at the St. Michael-Albertville High School. Throughout her years she has been involved in middle school soccer and concert band. She loves playing soccer and played for eight years up until high school. She was also involved in band for five years, throughout middle school and into freshman year of high school.
In the community, she is involved in youth ministry at her local church. She likes to help teach the younger kids at her church. A hobby hers is photography. Looking to her future, after graduation, she is interested in pursuing a career in being a preschool teacher. She likes teaching young children and helping them grow.
This summer she is looking to try something new so she decided to try out St. Michael royalty. She is looking forward to meeting many new people and hopes to create new friendships. She also is looking forward to being involved in the community through many fun events.
Neemah Kiarie sponsored by Millennium Dance Company
Neemah Kiarie is an upcoming junior and part of the class of 2024. She is always around her friends and family and tends to be very social. She loves traveling all across the country, and even traveled across the globe to Kenya, where her family is from at the age of 9 by herself.
Since she was young, she has always been found with her head deep in a book, and has a very active imagination. She loves trying new hairstyles and makeup and going to scenic places to enjoy nature while being dressed up.
Paige Reineke sponsored by Mikal Knotek-Bell Mortgage
Paige Reineke is 17-years-old, and an upcoming senior at St. Michael Albertville High School. She plays the trumpet with the school band since she was in fifth grade. She was involved in STMA’s Blue Jazz Ensemble this past year and has been a part of the STMA Marching Band in the color guard for four years.
She has been involved in STMA’s theater department since she was a freshman. She loves performing for an audience and finds it rewarding to be able to entertain others and make them smile. She is excited for the opportunity to represent the community while developing relationships that will have a lasting impact on her life.
Junior Candidates
Ayla Gerling sponsored by Artistic Moments
Ayla Gerling is 7-years-old and will be entering second grade this fall at Fieldstone Elementary. Her love of art began at a young age thanks to her grandma who is an art teacher. Ayla creates art daily and loves to write and illustrate stories, design board games, create fashion designs and make bookmarks to share with people she meets. She loves to dream big and would love to be a meteorologist someday while teaching art on the side. She would also like to learn how to fly planes.
Ayla is fascinated by wolves and enjoys being outside no matter the season. She also enjoys LEGOs, Pokemon and Minecraft in her free time. Ayla participates in soccer through United FC Rush and is a proud member of Girl Scout Troop 18625. She is a wonderful big sister to her younger sister, Hailey, and a wonderful caretaker of the family’s puppy, Rosie.
The best words to describe Ayla are helpful, compassionate, creative, confident, friendly, dynamic and one of a kind.
Victoria Herold sponsored by MidwestOne Bank
Victoria Herold is 6 1/2-years-old and will be in second grade this fall. She loves playing with friends, going camping or to the cabin to swim and play with her family. Her favorite activities are writing and art. She also loves to sing and dance.
She is the youngest of three siblings, with an older brother and older sister. Her cat’s name is Luna; she just turned one. She loves to try new things, being helpful and friendly. She is super excited for the Jr. Royalty program and to hang out with all her new friends.
Piper Huberty sponsored by Millennium Dance Company
Piper Huberty is 7-years-old. She cannot wait to start second grade at Fieldstone Elementary. Activities she enjoys are ice skating in the winter at the local pond, soccer in the summer and dancing at Millennium Dance Company throughout the school year. She loves that Millennium Dance Company happens to be her sponsor too. Pipers finds
the most joy in expressing herself artistically. She is happiest creating “art” in all forms.
She hopes to be a writer one day and illustrate her own stories. Piper is a storyteller at heart and has many great stories to share. She has an older brother and younger sister. She calls herself “The Middlest”. She has a dog named Louie and a cat named Ernie. She gets the most joy from making people laugh and smile. She is always looking to make new friends wherever she goes and is a great joy to be around.
She is kindhearted and considerate, always there to help someone in need. She is looking forward to new experiences and adventures that Jr. Royalty program will bring.
Liliana Nielsen sponsored by Nielsen Custom Decks
Liliana Nielsen is 7.5 years old and going into second grade this fall. She is the youngest of nine children with five sisters and three brothers, and became an auntie when she was only 4. Lili loves playing with her many cousins and niece and really enjoys making new friends.
She is learning German, trying out gymnastics for the first time, and loves swimming, biking and having fun at the splash pad. She is kind, thoughtful and generous. Liliana is excited about learning new things and having new experiences. She has always had a sunny, enthusiastic attitude and brightens days with her generous heart.
Silver Sanford sponsored by B&D Plumbing, Heating & AC
Silver Sanford is 7-years-old and really excited to start second grade this year. Silver is a social bug. She loves playing all day with her friends around the neighborhood and making new friends each day. She has an older sister as well as an older brother.
Silver’s favorite things are Mickey Mouse, baby Grogrue, singing, dancing, swimming and helping a friend or family member. She is timid at first yet when she’s comfortable she shines bright and you’ll know it. She is so excited to be a part of the junior royalty experience and getting to make so many new friends.
Anelia Wostrel sponsored by HealthSource Chiropractic of Albertville
Anelia Wostrel is 8-years-old and will be in third grade at Fieldstone elementary this fall. She has three older brothers and one younger brother, a little sister and a dog. There are 13 years between her and her older brother. Anelia’s favorite color is purple and her favorite animal is the owl. Her second favorite animal is toads, especially when she catches them at night and chases her mom with them.
Anelia’s favorite ice cream is the Superman flavor at What’s the Scoop. Anelia loves to dance. Last year, she danced on two competition teams and is trying out for the competition team again this year. Anelia really enjoys school and was in advanced reading and math this year. She loves helping her brother with his charity Dawson’s Blessing Bags for the Ronald McDonald houses. Anelia’s most favorite thing to do is play games and go for walks with her family.
