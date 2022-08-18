Medina student recipient of world-class leadership scholarship

(Submitted photo)

Steven Yang

 (Submitted photo)

Four Star Leadership with General Tommy Franks announced Steven Yang of Medina as the recipient of a $5,000 scholarship awarded during the Four Star Leadership Awards Banquet at Oklahoma Christian University in Edmond, Oklahoma. Yang was honored as the first place Four Star Leader.

Four Star Leadership with General Tommy Franks is a week-long program for the top high school students from around the world to learn leadership techniques and skills from front-runners and influential leaders in various fields.

Tags

Load comments