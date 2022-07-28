Medina Police Department hosts the first Cops ‘n Bobbers event

Medina Police Department held its first Cops ‘n Bobbers event July 19. Taking to the water on Lake Minnetonka, officers connected with youth from the Medina area through fishing.
“The Medina Police Department is looking to gain trust and to provide a positive experience with officers and to connect with youth as well as to lead them into a connection with the outdoors,” Officer John Vinck said.
This is the first year for the event. There were 14 children who participated, ranging in age from 7 to 15.
According to Vinck, in the future the department hopes to keep the group that size and within the same age range since it’s a “good age to get into fishing and connect with officers.” Four volunteers from the police department were on each boat. Two pontoons were used that were donated by Tom Jacobs from Bay to Bay Boat Club. Seven kids were on each boat.
“I am excited to see the participants get to experience something they may have not had the opportunity to in the past,” Vinck said. “I hope to see the smiles on the kids’ faces and that they have positive interactions with those in law enforcement.”
All fishing gear used was provided by local donors, including Bay to Bay Boat Club, Scheels, Clam Outdoors, Cabin Fever Sporting Goods, Koch’s Korner, Oak Eatery, Hamel and Loretto Lions Club and Northwest Jaycees and Process Displays.
After the event, the participating children were able to take home fishing supplies such as shirts, buckets, lures, tackle boxes and the fishing rods they had used that day.
“The kids had a great experience,” Vinck said. “[The given supplies] provides the kids with an opportunity to continue fishing in the future.”
For more information about Cops ‘n Bobbers and the Medina Police Department go to bit.ly/3ztvlmR.
