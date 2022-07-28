Medina Police Department hosts the first Cops ‘n Bobbers event

(Photos courtesy of the medina police department)

Medina Police Department hosted the firstCops ‘n Bobbers event, which allowed police officers to take 14 children fishing on Lake Minnetonka.

 (Photo courtesy of the medina police department)

Medina Police Department held its first Cops ‘n Bobbers event July 19. Taking to the water on Lake Minnetonka, officers connected with youth from the Medina area through fishing.

“The Medina Police Department is looking to gain trust and to provide a positive experience with officers and to connect with youth as well as to lead them into a connection with the outdoors,” Officer John Vinck said.

