The Medina City Council, Tuesday, Dec. 1, approved a total property tax levy of $4,623,859 for taxes payable in 2021 – an increase of $231.088 (5.24%) over the $4,392,771 tax levy for 2020.
The council also approved a General Fund Budget of $3,731,800 for 2021, an increase of $297,348 (8.66%) from the $3,434,452 General Fund Budget for 2020.
City Finance Director Erin Barnhart said economic uncertainties due to the pandemic prompted her to ask city departments and consultants to maintain flat budgets for 2021.
At the meeting the City Council also approved a conditional use permit amendment that enables Three Rivers Park District to add a shower and infirmary building to the Outdoor Learning Center at Baker Park.
Here are meeting highlights.
PROPERTY TAXES FOR 2021
City property taxes for 2021 are based upon assessed market values set in spring of this year. Medina property owners had the chance to protest their proposed assessed market values this past spring at the local Board of Appeals and Adjustments.
Local property taxes pay for a major chunk of Medina’s General Fund Budget, maintenance and replacement of city parks and trails, purchases of capital equipment and annual installments for paying off the city’s debt. Medina does not receive Local Government Aid, but the city does receive a few other sources of state aid. An example is Minnesota State Highway Aid.
2021 BUDGET, TAX LEVY
State law requires Medina to certify its preliminary General Fund Budget and property tax levy for 2021 to Hennepin County by the end of September and its final General Fund budget and property tax levy to the county by the end of December. The final figures can be equal to or lower than the preliminary figures, but not higher.
In November, Medina property owners received from the county an estimate of their 2021 property tax bills for individual properties, based upon preliminary certified levies from the city, county, school districts, watershed districts and other local tax levying jurisdictions.
Medina is divided into four school districts, which get somewhere between 25 and 35% of each tax dollar paid by property owners. Hennepin County’s share is somewhere between 37 and 42%, depending upon the school district and watershed district in which a property owner has property. Medina’s share is between 22 and 25%, depending upon the school district in which a property owner has property.
BUDGET, TAX LEVY FIGURES
The Medina City Council certified a 2021 city General Fund budget of $3,731,800. Also, the council certified a city property tax levy of $4,622,859. The city property tax levy will pay for General Fund city operating expenses, installments on the city’s debt, the municipal park and trails maintenance and replacement fund and the capital equipment fund.
The property tax levy will enable Medina to salt away money in a capital equipment fund so that the city can pay for replacement squad cars, public works equipment and other large items when needed. Medina set up the capital equipment fund in 2015, with a goal of no longer borrowing money to pay for capital equipment purchases, thus saving taxpayers interest costs.
The property tax levy also will enable the city to build up a fund for maintaining and replacing existing park and trail facilities over the next 30 years. Medina has been using park dedication funds for new parks, but this money cannot be used for existing parks.
WHERE WILL THE MONEY GO?
Public safety will account for the largest share of General Fund expenditures, 51%. This includes police, fire service and building inspections. Other major expense items are general government (24%), public works (15%) and parks and recreation (5%).
The 2021 General Fund budget includes the salary for an additional part-time police administrative assistant, a 1% cost of living increase for Medina employees and the city’s share of health insurance premiums.
TAX IMPACT ON PROPERTY OWNERS
Finance Director Barnhart estimated that the market value of the average Medina property increased by 4.4% during the past year. The owner of a $700,000 home with a 3% market value increase would have an estimated 2021 city property tax bill of $1,766, an increase of $183 from his or her 2020 city property tax bill (a 4.7% increase).
ENVIRONMENTAL LEARNING CENTER
Turning to planning business, the City Council reviewed a request from Three Rivers Park District for an amendment to its conditional use permit for the Outdoor Learning Center at 4001 County Road 24 in Baker Park. The amendment would enable Three Rivers to make improvements to the center. The City Council directed city staff to prepare an approval resolution for the amendment.
Medina Planning Consultant Nate Sparks gave details of the Three Rivers proposal. The park district wants to build a 1,900-square -oot building to house showers, an infirmary and storage. The site already has cabins, a lodge, sanitary facilities, an administrative office and a maintenance shed.
The site sits on 291 acres, the vast majority of which is a nature preserve.
