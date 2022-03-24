The Medina City Council adopted in its consent agenda to amend the fee schedule for Clean-up Day at its March 15 meeting.
Medina’s annual Spring Clean-up Day will be held at 8 a.m. until noon, April 30, located at 600 Clydesdale Trail.
Accepted items and charges are scrap metal- no charge, vehicle batteries- no charge, anti-freeze- no charge, computer tower/laptop/small handheld devices- no charge, small kitchen appliances- no charge, large appliances- $10 each, miscellaneous electronics- $5 to $10 each, televisions small to large- $10 to $25 each, counsel and projection TVs- $50 each, mattress and box springs- $50, tires without rims- $5, tires with rim- $10, dumping by volume such as carpet, furniture and building materials- $10 for small load and up to $30 for a large load.
Participants will also be able to purchase trees for $20 each.
City property sale
The council also looked at the sale of a strip of city property located east of Arrowhead Drive and south of Bridgewater and Medina Lake Preserve.
The property is a 30-foot wide strip of land that runs around the center of the proposed subdivision, Marshal Point Site. The city obtained this property through tax forfeiture in 2019. The county combined the strip of property with the Medina Lake Preserve property to the north to form a single parcel.
The city paid $1,502 at auction for the property and with relevant fees, the cost was $1,628.17. Staff believes a price of $1,850 would reimburse the city for the costs of acquisition, including some amount toward legal costs.
The council directed staff to add the sale of the 30-foot wide extension of land at the price of $1,850 to the BPS Properties within the Marsh Pointe Preserve development.
Medina looks to support Ukraine
City Council Member Joseph Cavanaugh brought to the council’s attention the possibility of the city showing their support for Ukraine from when the Russian military began their invasion of Ukraine Feb. 24.
“This is really becoming a huge issue,” Cavanaugh said. “And I just wish to brainstorm some ideas on how the city could show some support and do something to help the situation.”
Some possibilities Cavanaugh addressed were having a donation point at Clean-up Day, lighting up somewhere in the city in blue and yellow and putting something in the newsletter to notify residents how they may donate.
Mayor Kathleen Martin said that she did not believe that it was the city’s place to organize donations or put up colors in support of Ukraine, but that giving residents resources and tips on how to donate could be within the city’s range of responsibilities.
Cavanaugh will help the city staff make a list of suitable donation places, such as the Red Cross, for the next city newsletter and website. To find the city’s list go to bit.ly/3qe0Qwe.
Other
The council also discussed at the meeting:
AUTHORIZED reestablishing precincts and polling places within the city. The city will have two precincts. Precinct 1 will be at City Hall located at 2052 County Road 24 and Precinct 2 will be at the Hamel Community Building located at 3200 Mill Drive.
The Medina City Council is planning to head back to in-person meetings May 3 due to the reduction of the spread of the coronavirus.
