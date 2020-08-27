Medina grants preliminary approval for 125-unit townhome development

The Medina City Council, Tuesday, Aug. 18, granted preliminary approvals for the 125-unit Meadow View Townhomes, proposed for a site north of Highway 55, south of Meander Road and west of County Road 116.
The approvals came on 3 to 2 votes, with City Councilors John Anderson and Dino DesLauriers voting no. Anderson objected to the fact that affordable units were not part of the proposal. DesLauriers expressed concerns about additional traffic on neighboring streets.
At the meeting, the City Council also took up other business. Here are meeting highlights.
MEADOW VIEW TOWNHOMES
Representing developer Lennar, Paul Tabone said he expected the proposed Meadow View Townhomes to fill a substantial need for town homes in the Medina area housing market. The Meadow View units would resemble the townhome units in Lennar’s Enclave development, located near Hamel Legion Park in Medina.
He noted that Lennar had submitted a concept plan to Medina for a planned unit development of townhomes on the Meadow View site. Talks with residents of Fields of Medina, neighbors to the north, revealed their concerns about density of units on the site. As a result, Lennar reduced the number of townhome units from 138 to 125. The smaller development would comply with Medina’s R-3 residential zoning regulations, and a planned unit development would not be necessary.
The original planned unit development provided for some affordable units, Tabone said. The additional density would have enabled Lennar to spread the cost of the affordable units over the entire project. The smaller number of units in the current proposal has prevented the addition of affordable units from being feasible economically for Lennar.
Medina Planning Director Dusty Finke said Meadow View Townhomes would consist of 27 buildings, with the units sitting side by side in rows. Units would be constructed on 20 net acres. Proposed accesses would be from Meander Road and a future Tamarack Drive.
To make the development possible, Lennar asked for and got City Council approval for a rezoning from Rural Residential – Urban Residential to R3 (mid density residential). The council also approved the preliminary plat and site plan, with multiple conditions attached.
The next steps for Lennar are applications to approve the final plat and development agreement. Tabone said that Lennar must better understand its obligations for paying for constructing roads to serve the development.
TAMARACK DRIVE VISIONING STUDY
In related business, the City Council approved the final concept plan for the Tamarack Drive corridor, which would run from Meander Road in the north to Hamel Road, south of Highway 55. The approval came with the condition that Medina would not commit funds at this time.
Lennar is one of a number of developers that are contemplating projects along the future Tamarack Drive corridor. The purpose of the concept plan is to guide the city and developers in setting aside right of way and planning for access to the corridor. One of Medina’s goals is to ask developers to pay for road and storm water improvements that would serve their developments.
OTHER
The City Council also:
DIRECTED STAFF to prepare a resolution approving a request from John and Mary Bartzen for property at 1075 Oak Circle. The couple requested a variance from setback regulations for their septic tank system.
ACCEPTED an anonymous donation of 2,000 face masks to protect city staff and election workers from the COVID-19 virus.
