The Medina City Council approved a contract with WSB, a design and engineering firm, for final design and bidding services for the Willow Drive/TH 55 Regional Lift Station Project for the cost of $73,504 at its July 19 meeting.

The 2040 comprehensive plan identified a need for a lift station to the east of Willow Drive for the proposed Adams Pest Control development and Cates Industrial Park project. It will also serve as a regional lift station.

Tags

Load comments