The Medina City Council approved a contract with WSB, a design and engineering firm, for final design and bidding services for the Willow Drive/TH 55 Regional Lift Station Project for the cost of $73,504 at its July 19 meeting.
The 2040 comprehensive plan identified a need for a lift station to the east of Willow Drive for the proposed Adams Pest Control development and Cates Industrial Park project. It will also serve as a regional lift station.
According to City Engineer Jim Stremel, the council authorized a feasibility study for the lift station in September 2019 because of the proposed development in the area. With the potential for the Adams Pest Control project, city staff believes it is time to move forward with final lift station designs.
Once the final design is approved, the council can choose from different phasing. Phase one would have construction start with a small pump and would serve the initial development, then go in with phase two at a later date that would switch out the pump for one that can handle a larger capacity if developments are built out. The other option would be to start with the larger capacity pumps in phase two.
“The biggest difference is the pumps in those two phases,” Stremel said. “It’s less expensive to do phase one with the smaller pumps, but you’re going to add additional cost to that in the future.”
With inflation, according to Stremel, the cost of the phase two pumps after 10 years could be more expensive than the estimates they have now.
The projected cost of the project for phase one would be $913,000 to install the small pump and then $94,000 to install the larger pump later. The projected cost for installing the large pump if the council went with phase two would cost $937,000. Funding would come from the City Sewer Capital Fund.
Council Member Dino Deslauriers asked if the project is delayed due to construction or any setbacks would the possible developments be able to build without the lift station.
Public Works Director Steve Scherer said that the developments could start construction simultaneously with the lift station project if they needed to. The city will work with developers to make sure the construction lines up with the development’s building plans.
Bidding is planned to start in the fall of 2022, with construction anticipated July through September 2023. Final designs for the lift station project will be presented in August or September, when the council can decide on phase one or two. The lift station is dependent on the future projects in that area moving forward.
Other
The council also approved an off-site gambling permit for the Wayzata Youth Hockey District #284 to conduct charitable gambling at 3200 Mill Street for the Medina Celebration Day Sept. 17.
