The Medina City Council discussed the possibility of adding 26 additional sewer units for a residential development south of Lake Independence and west of County Road 19 and Perkinsville Road at its Aug. 3 meeting.

According to Planning Director Dusty Finke, Medina operates a sanitary sewer main along County Road 19 and Perkinsville Road, in which the cities of Greenfield, Independence and Loretto also discharge wastewater as part of the Quad-City Agreement. Independence is requesting additional units, which would need to be agreed upon by all the cities within the Quad-City Agreement.

