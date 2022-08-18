The Medina City Council discussed the possibility of adding 26 additional sewer units for a residential development south of Lake Independence and west of County Road 19 and Perkinsville Road at its Aug. 3 meeting.
According to Planning Director Dusty Finke, Medina operates a sanitary sewer main along County Road 19 and Perkinsville Road, in which the cities of Greenfield, Independence and Loretto also discharge wastewater as part of the Quad-City Agreement. Independence is requesting additional units, which would need to be agreed upon by all the cities within the Quad-City Agreement.
“[Medina city] staff is hesitant on adding additional units,” Finke said.
There are capacity issues with adding more units, but according to staff, since the new units are downstream it could be possible. The addition of 26 units would be to the existing 41 connections already allowed south of Lake Independence and 274 units from the north.
City staff is also concerned that an approval could lead to more cities and areas wanting to add units.
The city of Independence did tell Medina staff, according to Finke, that they want the extra units with the new development to lessen the load on septic systems on small lots adjacent to Lake Sarah and Lake Independence to protect the lakes. Independence has also verbally agreed to pay for all costs of assessment of the project. Medina staff agrees that the city of Independence should accrue all costs since the addition is due to its new approved development.
The council was OK with the addition as long as it did not take up too many resources or exceed capaticty.
“I’m not inclined to sacrifice some of our attention and assets in light of other considerations, but on the other hand I like to be a good neighbor,” Mayor Kathleen Martin said.
Medina city staff will look into the agreement and the possibility of adding the units.
Other
The council also in the meeting:
APPROVED Officer Jeremiah Jessen’s resignation from the Medina Police Department as of July 17. Jessen has worked with the Medina Police department for 15 years, with the last five being assigned to investigations. He wrote in his resignation letter that “My 15 years of employment with the Medina PD has been memorable and will always be a special part of my career in law enforcement.”
Jessen has taken a position with Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.
ACCEPTED donations from the first annual Cops ‘n Bobbers event the Medina Police Department held July 19 where 14 youth went fishing with police officers. Donations that were accepted that helped the event succeed were $2,000 from Northwest Area Jaycees, $1,000 from Hamel Lions, $2,000 from Loretto Lions, $500 from Process Display, fishing tackle and equipment from Clam Corp, fishing rods from Scheels, Fishing line and bobbers from Cabin Fever Sporting Goods, boat rental from Bay to Bay Boat Club, fishing bat from Koch’s Korner and lunches from OAK Eatery.
