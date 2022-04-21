Medina accepts plans for new Paul Fortin Field scoreboard

Medina City Council approved the Hamel Athletic Club and Hamel Hawks amateur baseball team’s request for permission to install a new digital screen and scoreboard at Paul Fortin Field in Hamel Legion Park at its April 5 meeting.
The cost for the $125,000 new scoreboard will be covered by donations from the Hamel Lions to the city of Medina. The Hamel Athletic Club requested that the city pays for the electrical work up to $5,000. The Park Commission did not recommend the city to fund the $5,000 due to other park projects which are currently in process in the city.
The previous scoreboard was put up in 2016 and was paid for entirely by donations raised by the Hamel Athletic Clubs which was 18’ by 14’ high. The new scoreboard would be 16’2” by 25’ and would be a digital board with a video screen. The new scoreboard would have more advertising space and updated technology. The original scoreboard is owned by the city after being donated by the Hamel Athletics Clubs.
According to Planning Director Dusty Finke, by approving the new scoreboard the council would also need to approve changing the sign ordinance since the new sign size would be able to be seen from adjacent streets and properties.
Since the old scoreboard is a city-owned sign, the council requested the city to look into having it sold or moved to a different park that could use it since it was not planned to be replaced until 2041.
“I think the sign will add value to the city overall,” Council Member Dino DesLauriers said. “The $5,000 I feel like we should be able to pay if they’re willing to donate $125,000 for the sign, we should be able to pay up to four percent, or that $5,000.”
The council accepted the proposed plans for the new sign and to fund up to 4% of the sign, but no more than $5,000. The council also agreed to review the sign ordinance in the area to exempt scoreboards and similar features in public parks from the regular sign ordinance heights in a future meeting.
McDonald’s conditional use permit amendment
The council approved a conditional use permit amendment for McDonald’s located at 822 Highway 55. McDonald’s currently has a single-lane drive-through in its current location and would like to modify the drive-through to accommodate two lanes.
The conditional use permit had not been changed since the nineties according to Planning Director Finke.
Other
On the consent agenda, the council adopted the resolution of support for the people of Ukraine. The statement reads, “The people of Medina stand for the values of ‘freedom and justice for all, especially in the face of tyranny and aggression.” The city of Medina commends the courage, resolve and strength of the Ukrainian people in their pursuit to preserve their freedom.
