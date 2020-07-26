A Maple Grove man who admitted to killing his wife and burying her body in their basement died by suicide while in custody at the Hennepin County Jail.
Joshua David Fury died Saturday, July 25, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office. During inmate health and wellness checks that evening he was discovered unresponsive in his cell. While deputies immediately began CPR and emergency responders continued medical treatment, lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful.
Fury, 28, has been in jail since May 2 when he was arrested and charged with second degree murder in the death of Maria Fury. While he first reported his wife missing, Fury later admitted to killing her and pleaded guilty to second degree intentional murder. Following a police search, Maria Fury’s body was discovered by dogs trained in body detection, buried in a crawl space of their home.
Fury was scheduled to be sentenced July 31.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Fury was housed in a cell by himself at the time of his death. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has ruled Fury’s death a suicide. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit processed the scene and detectives are investigating the incident. Minnesota’s Department of Corrections will also review the death.
