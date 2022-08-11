Wright County deputies shot and killed a man during a mental health crisis in the Wright County city of Otsego in the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 7.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the fatal deputy-involved shooting.
Deputies were called to the Otsego residence shortly before 1 a.m. on the morning of Aug. 7 on a report that a man was experiencing mental health challenges.
Reports were that the man had physically threatened himself and family members, according to information released by the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies arrived on scene and convinced the man- later identified in media reports at 21-year-old Jordyn J. Hansen- to go to a hospital for evaluation.
But Hansen never got to that hospital.
While waiting for an ambulance to arrive to take Hansen to the hospital, Hansen allegedly went into the kitchen of the home and grabbed a knife, according to the sheriff’s office. Hansen fled the home on foot.
Additional Wright County deputies arrived on scene and set up a perimeter in the neighborhood with their squad cars. A Minnesota State Patrol helicopter provided support from the air.
A short time later, Hansen confronted deputies in a neighboring backyard. Two deputies unsuccessfully attempted to TASE Hansen. While in close proximity to the deputies, Hansen allegedly physically threatened them with the knife. Thats when two deputies shot Hansen.
Law enforcement personnel immediately attempted life saving measures until paramedics arrived. The subject was transported to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale where he died a short time later.
Deputies involved in this incident have been placed on administrative leave. This is standard operating procedure in an officer involved shooting.
Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times
