Austin Copsey, a 37-year-old Otsego man, was charged July 19 with criminal vehicular homicide for his involvement in the July 16 all-terrain vehicle crash that claimed the life of 12-year-old Jesse Hooper, of Otsego.

He faces up to 10 years in prison or a $20,000 fine or both for allegedly operating a vehicle with negligence and under the influence of alcohol.

