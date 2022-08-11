Mall of America theater introduces immersive viewing

A new screen at the Mall of America’s movie theaters will continue to show some of Hollywood’s blockbuster films, and the technology behind it aims to put the viewer in the middle of the action.
B&B Theatres has added ScreenX technology to the largest of its 13 theaters at the Bloomington mall, giving moviegoers a 270-degree view of the action on the screen through the use of sidewall screens and additional projectors.
The format works well for action films, according to Mark Hassing, the marketing and events manager for Mall of America’s 13-screen theater. With two ceiling-mounted projectors on each side of the theater, the five-projector system adds extra detail on the viewer’s left and right, from the front to the back of the theater. The sidewalls aren’t in use throughout the movie, however, as they illuminate only when the action calls for it. Dialogue between two characters on the screen typically relies upon only the front screen of the theater, he explained.
When the action pick ups, the side projectors kick in. In a movie such as “Top Gun: Maverick,” which was recently showing in the ScreenX theater, a pilot’s cockpit view of the action may show another jet in the distance. In a traditional presentation, if the pilot passed the jet, it would quickly vanish from view to the left or right of the screen. During a ScreenX showing, the sidewall screens can show the second jet as it is being passed, while maintaining the forward facing view of the skyline on the main screen.
During a scene in the new Brad Pitt film “Bullet Train,” a similar technique is employed during a car chase. And during an isolation shot of the driver, his passenger is off screen during a traditional presentation, but can be seen on the right sidewall in the ScreenX presentation.
Movies presented in ScreenX theaters are filmed with the intention to offer them in the new format, as well as on traditional screens, Hassing noted.
ScreenX theaters are available worldwide, although they’re only in use on less than 400 screens to this point. B&B Theatres has incorporated them into other theaters in the company’s chain, and had aimed to introduce ScreenX by the one-year anniversary of the company’s purchase of the Mall of America theaters. Construction delays put off their debut until July 9, Hassing said.
B&B took over the Mall of America theaters during the pandemic. Although the mall theaters are the company’s first in Minnesota, the family-owned chain is now the fifth largest in the United States, and dates back to 1924, according to Hassing.
Having opened with a 14-screen theater when Mall of America opened 30 years ago, the theaters closed in late 2016 with little fanfare. After gutting the theaters and reconfiguring them into 13 auditoriums, Mexican cinema company CMX aimed to establish an enhanced theater experience, including self-serve culinary concessions and hand-crafted cocktails. CMX did not reopen the theaters after the pandemic shut down of the mall in the spring of 2021, opting instead to sell them to B&B, which reopened the theaters during Memorial Day weekend 2021.
The Mall of America’s ScreenX theater seats 132, with accommodations for wheelchairs. Morning matinées at B&B Theatres begin by 11 a.m. for most films, with matinée pricing until 4 p.m. daily. The last screenings of the night typically begin by 9 p.m., and the theater offers $5 tickets on Tuesdays. All ScreenX tickets have an upcharge over regular ticket pricing, Hassing said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.