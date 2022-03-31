Local robotics team dominates their competition

The Corcoran robotics team, JP2 Fireworks 2.0 won the Engineering Excellence Award and achieved the third highest robot game score at the FIRST LEGO League Challenge state tournament in February. They were also nominated for the Global Innovation Award for their portable, affordable, contractible, flower transportation system.
The JP2 Fireworks 2.0 consists of eight team members, four returning and four new members ages 9-14. The team members and coaches live in Corcoran, Maple Grove and St. Louis Park. Only the top 66 of 417 Minnesota teams advance to the Minnesota state tournament. The JP2 Fireworks 2.0 have advanced every year to the state tournament, but this is the first year they’ve achieved top awards.
The FIRST LEGO League Challenge is part of a global robotics program where kids ages 4-16 are introduced to science, technology, engineering and math through building Lego robots. Teams are judged at the state tournament across three areas: Robot Game (building and programming an autonomous LEGO robot to solve missions and score points), Project (creating an innovative solution to a problem related to the yearly theme) and Core Values (showing discovery, innovation, inclusion, impact, teamwork and fun).
The theme for the year was Cargo Connect and teams were tasked with solving a real-world cargo transportation problem of their choosing. The team contacted local businesses and decided that flower tipping during transportation was something they could solve. They created a 3D printed model of their project solution, consulted end-users as well as manufacturers and used the information provided to improve their project.
The Engineering Excellence Award celebrates a team with an efficiently designed robot, great core values and an innovative project solution. The team’s coach Michelle Westrich is excited that this award and their high ranking in the tournament means that the team gets to move on to the Global Innovation Award.
“Getting to state is a huge achievement, winning awards at state is the icing on the cake,” Westrich said. “This is the first time their season did not end at the state tournament. They are continuing to work on their project for the FIRST Global Innovation Award in Missouri. It’s the extra recognition for all the hard work and time they’ve put into the competition season.”
She thinks the biggest skills her team demonstrates and needs to possess to win are the ability to work as a team and the ability to try, accept failure if there is any and try again.
Many of the members of the team joined because they had been watching their siblings enjoy robotics since they were really little. Some, whose were on the team for the first time, found the awards to be an amazing surprise out of the gate. Others like, 14-year-old Ryan Cooley who has been on the team for three years, found the moment to be much more.
“It meant so much to me,” Ryan said. “It is extremely cool that we got the engineering excellence award which is awarded to an all-around good team. It also means a lot to me that, after all of our work, we get a chance to compete in Missouri for the Innovation Award.”
Ryan, 10-year-old Lily Cooley and 14-year-old Joseph Plott all love the building aspect of being on the team. Others like 12-year-old Colvin Cooley and 10-year-old Anna Westrich find working together as a team their favorite part of the experience.
“My favorite part of First LEGO League Robotics is being able to push through real-world problems with new friends,” said 14-year-old Michael Westrich, who has been on the team for five years. “Earning awards at the state championship reminded me of all the work my team had accomplished, and how each one of us has our own talents, allowing us to thrive in the challenges heading our way.”
For more information on JP2 Fireworks 2.0 visit bit.ly/3wBhNof.
