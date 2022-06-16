The commissioning of a naval warship is a time honored tradition dating back to the first ships of the U.S. Navy in 1775. This ceremony solidifies the enduring connections between the ship’s sponsor, the commissioning committee, the heritage of the ship’s namesake and the Plank Owners. On May 21, the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21) was the first Navy ship to be brought to life in a ceremony held in Duluth.
LCS 21 is the second ship to bear the name of Minnesota’s Twin Cities (additionally Minneapolis and Saint Paul have each been individually honored as namesake cities twice). Its predecessor, an attack submarine, was decommissioned and stricken from the Navy List on Aug. 28, 2008.
The ceremony was opened by a presentation of the nation’s colors by a color guard from the Twin Cities Squadron of the Naval Sea Cadets. Participants in the color guard were Shyann Freiermuth (Dodge Middle School, Farmington), Joseph W. Jirik (New Prague Middle School, New Prague), Maximus Schantzen (Saint Thomas Academy, Stillwater), Christopher A. Schroer (Lakeville North High School, Lakeville), Ryan E. Schuster (Northdale Middle School, Coon Rapids), and Maguire J. Weiland (Saint Michael-Albertville Middle School East, Saint Michael Albertville).
For Schantzen, this was his first time participating in the color guard. “I was a little hesitant, but everyone from the squadron was encouraging me to go for it, and I’m glad I did.”
Freiermuth, who has been part of the Sea Cadets for four years and part of the color guard for about a year, thought it was very interesting to be able to take a tour of this ship. “It was fun, but I thought I’d get lost.” She plans to join the Marines after high school.
The Naval Sea Cadets is a national youth leadership development program that promotes interest and skill in naval disciplines while instilling strong moral character and life skills through leadership and technical programs modeled after the Navy’s professional development system. All prospective cadets must be U.S. citizens or permanent legal residents, and meet minimum age requirements (ages 10 through the completion of high school).
“It’s a lot of fun,” Schroer said. “You get to do a lot of activities - like this - that you’d never be able to outside of Sea Cadets.”
More information about joining the Twin Cities Squadron or requesting a color guard at your event is available at usnscctwincities.org
LCS 21 was authorized and named in 2015. Construction began in 2017 and the ship was launched and christened in 2019. Following commissioning, the ship’s homeport is in Navel Station Mayport, Florida.
