For the second time since the program started, St. Michael-Albertville High School students were able to complete a Leaf Cutter Ant Program in Costa Rica.
Adventuring to the rain forest, the students partook in a research-centered program developed by Seeds of Change, a group that generates interest in science.
Put into groups, the students were given complete freedom in their experiments to choose and complete the experiments on their own on leaf cutter ants. Of course, if the students needed help they could ask for advice from on-site grad students and researchers. Leaf cutter ants are used in the creation of antibiotics.
“The science, I think for a lot of kids, is what they enjoy doing,” St. Michael-Albertville High School biology teacher Logan Olesen said. “Because for the first time in their career, in their life, they are not told what to do or when to do it. We have designated times to work, but then we’ll go on horseback rides, or zip lining, or go on hikes in the mountains, but then we’ll get back after dinner and a lot of them will go back to the lab.”
Olesen, along with fellow biology teacher Kay Nowell, spearheaded bringing this program to the district and escorted the students to Costa Rica. The made the trip with took nine students from the high school from July 18-30. The first time Olesen and Nowell were able to take students to Costa Rica for the research trip was in 2019, before the pandemic.
Students have to pay around $4,000 to go on the trip, but the money covers food, lodging, excursions, work with sea turtles, community service and more.
There were five pre-trip classes to get class credit and prepare for the research that awaited them. As of this year, there was also an option to take a specific class along with the trip that would count for three biology college credits. The college credit class cost $150.
“We always talk about how you would think you would only get your top students, but we don’t normally have that. It’s truly kids who are interested in science and it gives them a pathway to nerd out without feeling like they having to follow a script because we are asking them questions and trying to get intellectually in-depth with them,” Olesen said.
Student experiments
The students on the trip are paired into groups and choose an experiment that they will do with leaf cutter ants.
“That’s probably the hardest part, it’s not cookie cutter,” Nowell said. “The inquiry piece is really important.”
“It’s very similar to how a college lab or experiment would work,” Olesen added. “We don’t really help them at all, the PDH students and the grad students who are there and the professors will guide them along and answer questions if they need it, but they could spend three days doing something and have it go completely wrong and that’s okay. Having failure in science is what you want. The more failure you have the more you learn, but for a lot of students that is hard to grasp.”
The students presented their experiments to their families and St. Michael-Albertville staff Aug. 18.
Their experiments included the study of aggression levels of different leaf cutter ant castes done by Connor Peterson, seeing if the mucus that the slugs found in Finca la Anita are antibacterial by Zachary Pedersen, what liquids disrupt leaf cutter ant pheromone trails by Kiera Kuiper and Lauren Delong, antibiotics in slug mucus by Akilah Nguyen, working on and experiment called ‘Colony Intruders’ which was based on introducing a caste of ant from colony #1 to the fungus garden of colony #2 and see how colony #2 reacted to the intruder by Rachel Delong, uncovering the relation to ant productivity and the presence of the queen ant by Evan Warner and more with more students participating in each experiment.
“I wanted to go on the trip because I wanted to do something with science this summer and I heard about it through teachers talking about it,” Nguyen said.
His favorite part of the experience was the food and friends. Delong and Kuiper’s favorite parts were the excursions like going on hikes and seeing a waterfall.
“It is a very good opportunity to learn about science and there is also a lot of fun stuff that we do while still focusing on science,” Pedersen said.
Some advice that the students had for others who wish to go on next year’s trip is to expect to do actual science work, make sure when choosing an experiment that it is something your whole group wishes to do as well as make it creative, bring everything on the packing list that they tell you to and that there will be no cell service so tell everyone before you go.
“Know that it will be a strenuous experience, with some vigorous thinking, but if you know that you will put 100% of your effort into the task at hand, you will enjoy both the science experiment and the activities,” Delong said.
Possible expansion into St. Michael- Albertville High School
The Leaf Cutter Ant Program in Costa Rica found its way to St. Michael-Albertville School District because when Olesen was in high school he took the Costa Rica trip back in 2013-12 through Seeds of Change.
Seeds of Change is planning on building a tropical rain forest research lab in Costa Rica for secondary education. It will be the only one in the world for secondary education. With the new research lab, Seeds of Change is hoping to partner with secondary schools across the country to start research labs in the schools to study insects and the creation of antibiotics. Seeds of Change has reached out to St. Michael- Albertville School District because of their already established connection to start a lab within the school.
If STMA was to add a lab it would be the only participating public school in the program, since only private high schools have joined so far.
“Trying to work with a public high school to do creative things is extremely difficult,” Executive Director of Seeds of Change John Doleman said. “Logan dragged me here.”
The problem that Olesen and Nowell have run into to approve the lab class and start it at the high school is funding. Due to the budget issues at St. Michael- Albertville School District and the around 77 teachers who have been cut since 2020, there are not enough teachers to teach a research class.
Currently, the science class sizes in the high school are around 38 students. For the research lab to work as its own class it would need to have a teacher that could take on a class size of around 10 students.
“We’re both trained to take this class,” Olesen said “But it’s hard to take me out of a class to teach, let’s say a class of 10 or 12 when I could be teaching a class of 40.”
Olesen and Nowell said that if the class was offered in the district, it could be possible to make it into a college-level class, where high school students could gain college credit from taking the research lab. The school would get 70% of any intellectual property found, and Seed of Change would gain 30%. Within the 30% of Seed of Change, 5% would go to the teacher of the lab and 2% would go to the student who discovers a new antibody patent depending on the value of the isolet.
“Now what we are aiming at is to put a lab in a high school the same as a university lab to look for new antibiotics with high school kids,” Doleman said. “It’s called bioprospecting.”
Most of the planning for the research lab is done. Olesen and Nowell hope that the 2022 operating levy referendum is passed on the Nov. 8 ballot as to maybe help gain more teachers so the research lab class could be actualized.
“Lab equipment wise, John has talked to organizations already who could get us most of the lab equipment,” Olesen said. “It’s more being able to lower our class numbers and getting a teacher to do this or having the ability to have this as a class. Everything else could be pretty much taken care of. The curriculum is already there for the most part and then just getting the lab equipment here, but that’s been almost taken care of as well.”
To learn more about Seeds of Change go to soc-cr.org. If you wish to learn more about St. Michael- Albertville high school trip to Costa Rica you may contact Logan Olesen at logano@mystma.org or Kay Nowell at kayn@mystma.org.
