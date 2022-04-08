Title IX is 50, but we are still facing struggles with this.
I have asked Dr. Ann-Marie Foucault, and the STMA school board to change the gender discriminatory language in our school song. The lyric says…”While her loyal sons are shouting.” It’s painted on the gym wall.
Proposed change…
“While our loyal Knights are shouting”
I asked the School Board for agenda time to discuss this important issue, and this has been denied. What you should know is the board (1/2 of which are female) then does not have to document any mention of the issue. When it isn’t stated on the minutes, they don’t have to make any public comment that does not fit their agenda- period! You the voter/parent have no clue what is happening.
During my generous 3 minutes to address the board, I also asked (and denied) for a needs assessment for an Equity Director role (many other districts have this). Why? Because the administration doesn’t seem to understand the basics of inclusion and equity in our school song. Schools work at being inclusive. I know our teachers/principals work hard at this, and our children get a great education at STMA. Our culture is changing, we should support it.
After a formal complaint, here’s the legal speak: The district denies any policy violation or violation of applicable law, and states a Title IX violation…”would require a very strained type of legal logic to find otherwise.” Douglas Birk, Esq.
Huh? Really??!
We have an Equity Mission, but it only applies to the school’s Racial Equity, even though the school posts about the “10 Minnesota Commitments to Equity.” Check the school website- it’s interesting how the district states they are not violating any policies. I’ve been invited to present at a school policy review meeting, and am hopeful for change.
You may think to yourself, you don’t know the words. OK! But, it shouldn’t take time, money or legal complaints to make this happen for our children. It’s an easy change in 2022!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.