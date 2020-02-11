When legislators who represent citizens in the Anoka-Hennepin school district enter the upcoming session they will bring a deeper understanding of school district priorities and the positive impact they can make for students in the communities they serve.
Anoka-Hennepin Schools Superintendent David Law; Executive Director of Community and Government Relations, Al Ickler; and the Anoka-Hennepin School Board invited elected officials representing cities and areas within the school district to an annual legislative event, Wednesday, Jan. 29.
District leadership and school board members connected with local representatives to share information about legislative priorities for 2020, which impact the school district, community education and education programs across the state of Minnesota.
Superintendent Law and Anoka-Hennepin School Board Chair Marci Anderson shared information about the district’s progress in academic achievement, student/parent perceptions as measured by an annual community survey, strategic priorities its staff are focused on in the 2020-21 school year, and the budget for the upcoming year.
Ickler summarized what community education programs across the state are looking for, which includes funding support for programs for adults with special needs, and revising policies to improve early childhood programs. In Anoka-Hennepin, Early Childhood Family Education (ECFE) programs collaborate with a wide range of community partners to provide support for families in non-traditional ways, in an effort to meet the needs of our diverse communities
View the 2020 legislative platform for the Anoka-Hennepin School District here: ahschools.us/Page/30738
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.