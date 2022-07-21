Five days after hemp-derived THC became unambiguously legal in Minnesota, legislators clarified the law and addressed the low-profile way it came about.
Rep. Heather Edelson (DFL-Edina), the chief author of the legislation, explained to reporters July 5 that the bill clarified confusion that arose from the 2018 Farm Bill, which federally legalized hemp, a low-THC strain of cannabis traditionally used as a fiber. The bill defines hemp as containing no more than 0.3% THC by dry weight.
That threshold also applies to derivatives of hemp, and some entrepreneurs argued that products such as gummies infused with hemp-derived THC could comply with the law. “Many retailers believe that the Farm Bill made it legal for them to sell THC products, but in fact it was not,” Edelson said.
Policymakers knew highly potent versions of these products were being sold, and cease-and-desist letters were issued to businesses, she noted.
The new legislation makes it legal to sell edibles and beverages containing no more than 0.3% THC to people 21 and older, in a form limited to 5 milligrams of THC per serving and no more than 50 milligrams per package. Among other regulations, the law also prohibits THC products from being sold in ways that typically appeal to children, such as with cartoon-like branding.
“We actually create more constraints and clarity in the marketplace than what we had before,” said Rep. Ryan Winkler, (DFL-Golden Valley), the House majority leader who authored legislation that seeks to fully legalize adult-use cannabis, not just THC derived from hemp.
The prior circumstances surrounding hemp-derived THC amounted to “a patchwork of regulation,” Edelson said. “It felt very unfair to businesses.”
Having convened a press conference at Indeed Brewing in Minneapolis, lawmakers faced questions about their initially quiet approach to the legislation, which was passed as part of the Omnibus Health and Human Services Policy Bill.
“Sometimes legislation benefits from a lot of publicity, and sometimes legislation benefits from the ability to do the work more quietly. But it was all done in the public eye,” Winkler said.
The legislators were asked why the bill was so lightly publicized if it has the value and public support they claim.
“Because sometimes having more public attention amps up the level of political pressure that certain people in the other party may feel,” Winkler said. “ … I don’t know whether more publicity early on would have made it possible to pass the bill or not.”
The Star Tribune reported that it was unclear whether Republican leadership in the Senate knew they were passing a bill allowing THC-infused edibles. But once the law took effect, its proponents stressed it was no accident.
“We absolutely did this on purpose; it was an intentional step forward,” Winkler said.
In a statement issued to Capitol press July 1, Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) offered no criticism of the bill.
“We passed bipartisan legislation that would restrict many THC products after the 2018 Federal Farm Bill opened up a new market for these products. Our bill regulates the industry and keeps these products away from kids,” Miller said in the statement. “Adding clear labeling, limiting the sale to 21 years or older, and banning certain marketing practices aimed at children were absolutely necessary.
“If we find manufacturers and sellers are not following the law, we will see to it that they are held responsible.”
While the state adjusts to the legalization of hemp-derived THC, the effort to fully legalize cannabis for recreational use continues. Full legalization, such as that proposed in a bill passed in the Democrat-controlled House in 2021, would address equity and justice reform, including the expungement of records for marijuana crimes, Winkler noted.
The legalization bill is “broadly supported and something we must continue to work on,” he said.
“Legalize, equalize” is the mantra promoted by Angela Dawson, president of 40 Acre Cooperative and The Great Rise, a coalition focused on creating equity in a would-be legal cannabis market.
There is economic opportunity in legalization for those “who haven’t had it within the traditional agricultural structure,” Dawson said at the July 5 press conference.
Michael Ford, executive director for the Minnesota chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, commonly referred to as NORML, stressed to reporters that the recently enacted law does not amount to full legalization.
“The only way to help our community is to end prohibition,” Ford said.
Enforcement question
There are still matters to clear up regarding the law allowing hemp-derived THC, Edelson admitted. “There’s absolutely more work to be done on this legislation but I’m truly proud of this,” she said.
For now, the law does not say who can sell the products and where they can be sold. Edelson noted on July 7 that the law empowers local municipalities to enact ordinances on matters such as licensure, compliance, enforcement and zoning.
“The ability for municipalities to offer important guidance and clarity on day-to-day operations and compliance within a city is vital,” Edelson said in a press release. “I look forward to continuing conversations with the League of Minnesota Cities as well as other local municipalities individually to ensure they understand their authority and to help this law operate successfully.”
Edelson’s press release noted that she will address state-level licensing and other needed changes in the 2023 legislative session. Addressing taxation will be another important step in the law’s evolution, Winkler said.
The existence of a cannabis management board would help with licensing, product approval and enforcement, but the creation of such a body “essentially leads to full legalization, which Republicans were not willing to do,” Winkler said.
Winkler still aspires to full cannabis legalization. “But this is an important step forward,” he said. “The door is now open to consumers having access to products containing THC that many of them prefer to consume. I don’t think we’re going to go backwards.”
– Caitlin Anderson contributed to this article
