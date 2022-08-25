In the weeks prior to the Nov. 8 General Election, the League of Women Voters Wayzata-Plymouth Area (LWV-WPA) and the League of Women Voters Brooklyn Park-Osseo-Maple Grove (LWV-BPOMG) will host a series of Candidate Forums. These forums will include candidates running in contested races for city, state and school board seats that represent local area voters.
Specifically, the forums will include candidates for Medina City Council, MN State House District 37A, MN Senate District 37, Corcoran City Council, Osseo Area Schools (ISD 279) School Board, Wayzata Area Schools (ISD 284) School Board Special Election, and Orono Area Schools (ISD 278) School Board.
The purpose of the forums is to give voters an opportunity to hear candidates discuss the issues of importance to them in this election. All candidates have been invited to participate.
LWV candidate forums are hosted by experienced moderators and follow the nonpartisan, unbiased and impartial format established by the League of Women Voters Minnesota. These events are free and open to the public.
Questions in advance or at event
Candidates will respond to questions on a wide variety of issues of concern to voters, who have two opportunities to suggest questions for candidates.
Voters may email written questions up to one day in advance of the forum or they may submit written questions on provided note cards during the event. The League of Women Voters does not allow verbal questions from the floor.
For questions sent in advance, the League asks that the subject line contain the name of the intended forum. The email address to submit questions is specific to each forum and is included in the forum details below.
The League of Women Voters requests questions to be directed to all candidates.
By League of Women Voter policy, the identity of any person asking a question is confidential. Any questions submitted via email or in-person will remain confidential with all identifying information removed. All submitted questions become the property of LWV.
New MN Senate and House Districts for Medina and Corcoran
In 2022, all MN House and Senate districts were redrawn to reflect population distribution changes identified in the 2020 Census. As result of 2022 redistricting, the Cities of Medina and Corcoran are now located within MN Senate District 37 and MN House Districts 37A.
The candidates running for MN Senate District 37 are Farhio Khalif and Warren Limmer; and the candidates running for MN House District 37A are Caitlin Cahill and Kristin Robbins.
Forum Details
MN House District 37A
LWV-WPA will host the MN House District 37A Forum at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12 at Hope Community Church, 19951 Oswald Farm Road, Corcoran. It will be live-streamed and recorded for future viewing.
Send questions in advance to lwvwpa@lwvmn.org. For links to livestream and recording, go to lwvwpa.org.
MN Senate District 37
LWV-BPOMG will host the MN Senate District 37 Forum at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Maple Grove City Hall, 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway N, Maple Grove MN.
Send questions in advance to lwvbpomg@lwvmn.org. For livestream and recording visit the Facebook page, facebook.com/lwvbpomg.
Medina City Council
This fall, Medina residents will vote for mayor and two city council representatives. The candidate running for mayor is Kathleen Martin; and the candidates running for city council are Todd Albers, Dino DesLauriers and Ryan Kaplan.
The forums kick-off Thursday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m. with the Medina City Council Forum, hosted by LWV-WPA. It will take place in the Medina City Hall Council Chamber, 2052 County Road 24. It will be recorded for future viewing.
Send questions in advance to lwvwpa@lwvmn.org. For links to recording, go tolwvwpa.org.
There is no forum scheduled for the mayoral race because the candidate, Kathleen Martin, is running unopposed.
Corcoran City Council
The city of Corcoran has two council member positions (four-year term), one council member special election (two-year term), and a mayor position (two-year term) on the ballot this fall. The candidate running for mayor is Tom McKee. The candidates running for the four-year city council terms are Craig Espelien, Jeremy Nichols, Alan Schultz and Jason Woody; and the candidate running for the two-year special election city council term is Dean Vehrenkamp.
LWV-WPA will host the Corcoran City Council Forum at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Hope Community Church, 19951 Oswald Farm Road, Corcoran, MN. It will be live-streamed and recorded for future viewing.
Send questions in advance to lwvwpa@lwvmn.org. For links to live-stream and recording, go to lwvwpa.org.
There are no forums scheduled for the City of Corcoran mayoral race or city council special election because the candidates are running unopposed.
Osseo Area Schools (ISD279) School Board
The Osseo School Board has three open seats on the ballot this fall. Candidates running for the Osseo School Board are Melody Brinkley, Thomas Brooks, Sarah Mitchell, LaDawn Severin, Tanya Simons and Kelsey Dawson Walton.
LWV-BPOMG will host the Osseo School Board Forum at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at Maple Grove City Hall, 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway, Maple Grove.
Send questions in advance to lwvbpomg@lwvmn.org. For live-stream and recording visit the Facebook page, facebook.com/lwvbpomg.
Wayzata Area Schools (ISD 284) School Board Special Election
This fall, there is a special election to fill a 12-month Wayzata School Board term. Candidates running in the Wayzata School Board Special Election are Jay Hesby, Sheila Prior, Erin Shelton and Mariam Siddqui.
LWV-WPA will host the Wayzata School Board Special Election Forum at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, in the Council Chambers of Plymouth City Hall, 3400 Plymouth Boulevard.
Send questions in advance to lwvwpa@lwvmn.org. For links to live-stream and recording, go to lwvwpa.org.
Orono Area School (ISD 278) School Board
The Orono School Board has three open seats on the ballot this fall. Candidates running for the Orono School Board are Dan Achtor, Sarah Borchers, Brady Haislet, Wendy Lundsgaard, Todd Madson, Melinda Ringenier and Timothy Usset.
LWV-WPA will host the Orono School Board Forum Thursday, Oct. 6, in the Orono High School Auditorium, 685 N Old Crystal Bay Road, Long Lake. It will be recorded for future viewing.
Send questions in advance to lwvwpa@lwvmn.org. For links to recording, go to lwvwpa.org.
For More Information
To learn more about The League of Women Voters, obtain the most up-to-date forum information, and to inquire about membership opportunities, visit the LWV-WPA website, lwvwpa.org, or email lwvwpa@lwvmn.org.
To see what is on your ballot, learn more about candidates and find out about other candidate forums in the area, visit Vote411.org, the League of Women Voters award-winning, one-stop-shop for personalized voting information.
