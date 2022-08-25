In the weeks prior to the Nov. 8 General Election, the League of Women Voters Wayzata-Plymouth Area (LWV-WPA) and the League of Women Voters Brooklyn Park-Osseo-Maple Grove (LWV-BPOMG) will host a series of Candidate Forums. These forums will include candidates running in contested races for city, state and school board seats that represent local area voters.

Specifically, the forums will include candidates for Medina City Council, MN State House District 37A, MN Senate District 37, Corcoran City Council, Osseo Area Schools (ISD 279) School Board, Wayzata Area Schools (ISD 284) School Board Special Election, and Orono Area Schools (ISD 278) School Board.

