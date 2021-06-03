The 2021 softball regular season came to an end with the Lady Knights (7-5) finishing third to Hopkins (10-2) and Eden Prairie (8-4) in the Lake Conference. STMA defeated Buffalo 10-0 on Monday, May 24, before falling 4-3 to Minnetonka in the final game on May 25.
The Lady Knights defeated Buffalo 10-0 in a five-inning game on May 24.
Hannah Greeno had three hits and scored three times. Taylor Tschida and Sophie Juntenen combined to go 6-6 and drive in three runs. Khendal Johnson, Khulyn Johnson, Emma Miller and Kayla Cokley-Weigelt also collected RBI.
Paige Holm struck out seven batters in the game.
MINNETONKA
The Lady Knights fell 4-3 in the final regular season game against Minnetonka on May 25, a game rescheduled because of weather.
Khendal Johnson hit a home run and drove in two runs in the game. Taylor Tschida drove in STMA’s other run. Hannah Greeno, Emma Miller and Kayla Cokley-Weigelt combined for six hits.
Paige Holm took the loss, striking out nine batters and giving up three earned runs.
The Lady Knights played Buffalo in the section quarterfinal on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.