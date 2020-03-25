Lady Bug Pottery and Parties in Champlin has decided to make to go kits for adults and children who want something to do during this unprecedented time with the COVID-19 virus.
“We’re doing pottery to go kits,” Cassie Mayer, owner of Lady Bug Pottery and Parties said. “We have everything from mugs and plates to little trinket boxes, garden stuff, canvas and board art.”
Mayer said they decided to do this to keep their doors open and give families something fun and creative to do at home.
In two days, employees a Lady Bug Pottery and Parties made approximately 50 kits and they will continue to make them during this time.
“Our phone has been ringing off the hook and we’ve been busy,” Mayer said. “We send home the paints, the brushes, and the instructions. Then they drop them off here and we fire them up. We’ve also waived our $9 studio fee for the to go kits.”
Mayer said they leave the kits outside on a table for pick up in case people don’t want to come into the building. Also, she said people are using this opportunity to make Mother Day gifts.
During this time Mayer is considering doing some Facebook live sessions for demonstrations and instructions with the to go kits and she said they will continue with the to go kits until they can open their doors again.
Lady Bug Pottery and Parties is located at 12385 Champlin Drive in Champlin and has been in business for nearly five years. Mayer said they have changed their hours during this time. They are open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday and are closed on Sunday.
For more information on the to go kits at Lady Bug Pottery and Parties call 763-444-1532, go to their Facebook page: facebook.com/ladybugpotteryandparties, or their website at ladybugpotteryandparties.com.
