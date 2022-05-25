Knights win 5 of 6 in late season stretch run

The Knights baseball team had a busy week with the playoffs approaching. The Knights played six games, two in a doubleheader, and won five.
STMA swept Minnetonka in a doubleheader May 16. The Knights needed 11 innings to win the first game by a score of 5-4.
After the Knights grabbed a 2-0 lead in the third inning, the Skippers responded and tied the game. Minnetonka scored in the next two innings to grab a 4-2 lead.
The Knights tied the game in the top of the seventh on clutch hits by Kaden Amundson and Evan Saunders, and the game headed to extra innings tied at 4-4.
In the 11th inning, Saunders singled to give the Knights a 5-4 lead and they hung on for the victory in the first game of Monday’s doubleheader.
The second game saw a three-run first inning for the Knights punctuated by a Hayden Olson home run. Minnetonka answered right away, but the Knights scored again to make it 4-2.
They added one more run in the fifth inning to make the final score 5-2, earning a sweep of the doubleheader.
Reid Barnard got the win in the second game and Thomas Ohotto won in relief in the first game.
Brainerd
The Knights met Brainerd in a makeup game May 17 and won 6-2.
STMA scored a run in each of the first two innings to make the score 2-0. They added two runs in the fifth to make the score 4-0, then added two more in the seventh to make it a 6-1 game.
Amundson and Matthew Maulik each had two hits for the Knights. Hayden Olson drove in two runs.
Zach Romans pitched all seven innings for the victory.
Edina
STMA’s final conference game against Edina May 18 turned into a battle and needed extra innings for a conclusion.
After Maulik made it 1-0 on a sacrifice fly, the Hornets put up three runs in the bottom of the first inning.
The Knights kept on battling and got a run back in the second but gave up another and found themselves down 4-2.
But the team picked things back up in the next two innings, scoring a combined six runs to take an 8-4 lead, including a Maulik home run.
Edina picked up two big runs in the sixth inning, but the Knights still led by two heading into the seventh. Then, a two-run home run tied it in the seventh, sending the game to extra innings.
In the eighth, a long fly ball followed by a fielding error allowed Maulik to score to break the tie. The Hornets threatened in the bottom of the inning, but a lineout double play ended the game.
Amundson had four hits for the Knights. Noah Miller drove in three runs and Amundson drove in a pair.
Head coach Paul Schumm said that the game felt like a playoff matchup.
“We want to be ready for the end of the year, and this is the type of game that we’re preparing for,” he said.
Hayden Olson got the win on the mound.
Sartell
The Knights went on the road to Sartell May 20 and got a 10-0 win in five innings.
STMA scored runs in the first four innings to put the game out of reach early and lead to the early finish.
Saunders drove in three of STMA’s runs. Ohotto drove in a pair.
Hayden Frank got the victory in five innings.
Maple Grove
The Knights lost a low-scoring affair to Maple Grove May 21.
The Knights had just four hits, but some players got on base in other ways. Kaden Amundson walked three times.
The Knights played Elk River in their regular season finale Monday, May 23.
