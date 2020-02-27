The Knights hockey team beat Buffalo but lost to Roseau to end the season.
STMA faced off against Buffalo in the first round of the section playoffs for the third straight year. The Knights were out for revenge after losing all three games to the Bison last season.
This season, the Knights won the first two games during the regular season, and the same held true for the playoffs.
A fast start was crucial for the Knights in the opening period. They got goals from Luc Laylin (Casy Laylin, Cody Kelly) and Zach Miller (Nick LaMere) to take a 2-0 lead.
Adam Flammang (L. Laylin, C. Laylin) and Miller (Conner Couet) made it 4-0 in the second period before the Bison scored a pair of much-needed goals, making the score 4-2 after two periods.
The Knights got a huge shorthanded goal from Flammang (Kelly) and then an empty netter from Cody Kelly (Miller) to seal the win late.
Head coach Jerr Johnson said that the game became a bit closer than anticipated when getting such a big lead.
“We knew we’d face some great stuff from them in the third, and we did, and thankfully our goalie played awesome,” he said.
ROSEAU
STMA’s season ended with an upset loss at the hands of the Roseau Rams. The Knights were down 2-0 in the second period when Casy Laylin (Adam Flammang, Alec Waller) scored the lone goal of the game for the team.
Roseau added three more goals to win by a final of 5-1.
