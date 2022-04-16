Farhio Khalif is running for the Minnesota State Senate in the newly-drawn District 37, which includes Maple Grove, Corcoran, Independence, Loretto, Maple Plain and Medina.
Khalif is an advocate for education, housing, domestic violence prevention, health, and public safety. She brings with her a broad range of expertise and experience gained from her leadership roles in the St. Paul branch of the NAACP, the Metropolitan Interfaith Council on Affordable Housing, Voice of East African Women, Unity Community Mediation Team, and the Parent Advisory Committees in Minnesota and Osseo school districts.
“Minnesota is at a critical inflection point,” she said. “I have a unique opportunity to creatively address these challenges and create a better Minnesota for all. I strongly believe that challenging times like we face today require a new kind of leadership - a leadership that I can provide.”
Khalif has her finger on the pulse of communities across the metro area including those in District 37. She is collaborative, inclusive, innovative, and creative and has gained a reputation for being a bridge-builder and trusted collaborator with multiple groups working on issues of importance to our state and community.
She was born in Somalia but moved to Italy at a young area to escape the violence in her country. Attracted by the opportunities available in the United States, she immigrated here in the 1990s. Since her arrival in Minnesota, she has addressed issues facing women, children, immigrants, and people of color.
She is actively engaged in the Maple Grove community and serves on several parent committees for the Osseo Area School District.
Khalif has received the endorsement of the Senate District 37 DFL delegates. She is well-connected with Minnesota Democratic and Republican elected officials, and has also represented Minnesota at the Federal level. She has proven her ability to work across the aisle and has mediated several cross-party initiatives.
She looks forward to connecting with constituents and working on priorities identified by them and their families.
To learn more, visit farhiokhalif.com, or follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
