Champlin police officer Jeff Brown introduced Deputy Granson, from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, during the Champlin Citizen’s Academy March 12, discussing the role of the K-9 dogs within the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, March 12.
Granson said he has worked for the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office for nearly 23 years in adult court, juvenile court, transport unit, mental health unit and transport, water patrol; and for the past six years, working in the patrol division with his K-9 partner, a German shepherd named Brody.
“When I got my dog (Brody), he came from Slovakia. We purchase our dogs from Steve Pearson who runs Performance Kennels out in Buffalo,” Granson said. “When I got my dog, the cost was between $10,000 and $12,000 purchase the dog, ship the dog and then train the dog and me.”
According to Granson, deputies and their K-9 partners track missing persons, apprehend suspects, complete building searches, search for evidence, detect narcotics and sweep for explosives. K-9 Brody is a dual purpose K-9 dog.
“When I first got my dog, we did dual purpose with bite work and did explosives,” Granson said. “He’s probably on his last year and a half of work. We added more dogs into our units and retired my dog from street work. Now, he’s just a bomb dog only.”
A Citizen’s Academy participant asked why the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office gets their dogs from Slovakia and not from the United States.
“Some departments get dogs in our country. The Slovakian dogs or the European dogs are bred for the drive and for the work,” Granson responded. “We usually go for the shepherd.”
Granson said when the K-9 retires from the Sheriff’s Office, they have the opportunity to buy the dog for $1.
“The reason is that right now the dogs are the property of the county,” Granson said. “The county pays for the food and the vet bills.”
A participant asked what happens if the handler doesn’t take the dog after they retire.
“We’ve only had one deputy who didn’t take a dog,” Granson responded. “They found out that his wife was allergic to the dog and one of our other deputies took it.”
Granson said POD or bomb dogs do training with the airport and the Mall of America and were present when the Superbowl was in Minneapolis in 2018.
“For the Superbowl, Minneapolis had 16 dogs and we had ours there,” Granson said. “At one point, we had 15 dogs working at the Mall of America and 101 dogs from around the country working at the airport.”
K9 demonstration
The Citizen’s Academy participants headed out to the garage at the Champlin Police Department to observe Granson and Brody in action.
Granson instructed Brody to find a type of explosive in two separate cars and Brody was on target. He sniffed out both cars and was rewarded with a red chew toy.
Someone asked if the K-9 department gets calls to crime scenes to look for evidence.
“Part of street work is tracking. Like if somebody robbed a Holiday and took off on foot we’ll put a harness on these dog and they’ll look for the scent to follow,” Granson said. “We can look for lost people with them. Their nose is very strong.”
Next, Granson and another deputy from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office showed off Brody’s biting skills. The deputy wore a bite sleeve and when Granson gave the command, Brody took off and bit the deputy. When Granson gave the release command, Brody let go and again was rewarded with the red chew toy.
Another participant asked how Brody does at home with Granson’s family.
“My dog lives with me and he’s just like a pet at home. He likes to play like any other dog,” Granson said. “He doesn’t like the chew toy so much but he likes to go out in the backyard and chew on sticks.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.