CROSS Services is participating in the Open Your Heart (OYH) Summer Challenge, a program that provides proportional matching funds up to $4,000 based on the amount of donations to Minnesota food shelves during the month of July.
Why July? During the summer months, donations to CROSS Services are traditionally low. For the thousands of families that rely on free breakfast and lunch programs during the school year, the summer makes it difficult for them to secure food. The OYH Summer Challenge, in partnership with Hunger Solutions, helps makes it possible for CROSS Services to restock and distribute fresh and frozen foods to children and their families during this difficult time of year. It’s worth noting here that a full 50% of the individuals served by CROSS Servcies are children 18 and under.
“This summer is gearing up to be a tough one for many families,” says CROSS Services Executive Director Liz Brown, “with prices on food, gas, and everything going up, and the kids out of school. CROSS is seeing 10 to 15 new families every week needing help with food, housing, and more. Thanks to this amazing community we are able to respond and help families through this challenging time. We are deeply grateful for the generous support of so many people, and to Open Your Heart Foundation and Hunger Solutions for this opportunity.”
CROSS Services’ goal is to be one of the top money-raising food shelves in Minnesota in order to receive the maximum match of $4,000 from the OYH Foundation. Every donation, no matter the size, that arrives at CROSS Services in the month of July brings the agency closer to its goal and makes a real difference in the lives of people who are struggling. Donors can mail donations to CROSS Services, PO Box 574, Rogers, MN 55374, or donate online at www.CROSSservices.org.
About CROSS Services
CROSS Services provides emergency services—food, clothing, housing assistance, and more—to people experiencing financial hardship. More than simply addressing immediate crises, CROSS is committed to working closely with families as they move toward long-term stability.
CROSS serves several communities in northwestern Hennepin County, and works collaboratively with other organizations to provide wrap-around support for families in need. Hundreds of volunteers give thousands of hours to make it possible for CROSS to serve more than 14,000 individuals annually.
An established non-profit with a forty-five year history of service in the community, CROSS Services responsibly stewards donations to maximize impact.
