The Hamel Lions Club hosted its annual Easter egg hunt Saturday, April 16, at the Hamel Community Center. The event hosted activities like meeting the Easter Bunny and playing in the bouncy house started at 11 a.m. The egg hunt was supposed to start at 12:15 p.m. sharp, but the hunt started prematurely though when a child started running for the eggs that were just being scattered around noon, forcing the crowd of kids to follow suit for the eggs. The egg hunt was over around 12:15 p.m.
It did not matter though how many plastic eggs the kids found it. The kids lined up to turn them in for a goody bag full of candy and treats. The kids who found a wooden or a golden egg were able to go inside the community center for larger prizes.
