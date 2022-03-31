New housing approvals were a focus of the March 22 Rogers City Council meeting.
The council approved preliminary plats for Aster Mill, a 248-unit residential subdivision, and Big Woods, a 207-unit residential subdivision.
Aster Mill
Pulte Homes requested city approval to develop two properties on 129th Avenue. The larger parcel includes an old family homestead and farm of the current owner. The other property is a quarter mile west of Main Street and downtown Rogers, across the street from the Brenly Meadows townhome development currently under construction.
Aster Mill will include 77 townhome units and 171 single-family units. The developer also is proposing to dedicate nearly 11 acres of woodlands to be brought into the city’s park system, according to Rogers Associate Planner Max Pattsner. The park will be part of the adjacent South Community Park.
“I like the neighborhood; it fits well in that spot,” Acting Mayor Shannon Klick said. “I worry about the intersection at 129th Avenue. It’s already kind of a pain; 129th and Main has been a trouble spot for us. If there’s a shortcut, people will find it.”
Pattsner said a right-turn lane will be installed during construction, which is set to begin this summer. “It will be a five-year project from beginning to end,” Pattsner said.
“It’s a good development, one of the easiest ones to come along,” Councilor Bruce Gorecki said.
“Can we control the construction traffic?” Councilor Kevin Jullie asked. “It would be a real nuisance to have every truck in the world drive by for five years. I worry about limited access in and out of there for a couple of years. Everybody will use Rouillard (Boulevard).”
Dean Lotter, manager of land planning with Pulte Homes, said the developer understands that traffic always is a concern with such projects. He said a map will be created for all the contractors, showing exactly where their trucks and construction equipment should go.
“We’re the largest home builder in the country,” Lotter said. “If they don’t follow our direction, we will find someone who will.”
He said Pulte will build model homes and plans to start selling homes in the fall of 2022 or during the first quarter of 2023.
Big Woods
Big Woods is slated to be constructed by Forestar RE Group, USA, on 74 acres located between 129th Avenue and Territorial Road, east of Tucker Road. The development area will include a 42-acre parcel currently owned by Daniel Gmach, and a 31.9-acre parcel owned by Catherine Hagel.
The development will include 68 townhomes, 62 single-family homes on 50-foot lots; 21 single-family homes on 55-foot lots; and 56 single-family homes on 70-foot lots.
Entry points into the development will include 129th Avenue, Tucker Road and Territorial Road.
According to Jason Ziemer, Rogers City Planner/Community Development coordinator, the plan identifies 207 trees for removal and 652 trees to be planted. No park or public open space is planned, he said.
The development will be conducted in two phases, Ziemer said. Phase 1 is planned to begin in spring 2022, with finished lots available for sale by fall. Model home sales offices will be constructed by first quarter 2023. Phase 2 development would begin in spring 2023 and be completed by the end of 2023.
Resident Jim Kelley told the council he is concerned about the high density being proposed in the development. Noting that he was a Planning Commission chairman at one time in the past, he said, “We never would have allowed this kind of density.”
“Rogers is required by the Metropolitan Council to have three units per acre or higher,” City Administrator Steve Stahmer said. “That’s fairly standard across the metro area. They look at the efficiency of providing sewer systems and efficient use of land and utilities.”
Gorecki said, “Obviously, there are plenty of people out there who want this product. It all starts with the Comprehensive Plan. The Planning Commission is where you should make your argument.”
Councilor Mark Eiden added that lower density is planned for future development in south Rogers.
According to Klick, the council has “spent hours and hours and hours in meetings deciding where the pieces should go.”
“Developers come in with exactly what is asked for,” Klick said. “We’ve made an effort in the last couple of years to make this interesting – high density in one place and low density somewhere else.”
Eiden noted that “not as many people own pick-ups and trailers and need storage in the backyard.
Added Klick, “People don’t want to mow two acres.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.