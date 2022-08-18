Just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, the Wright County Sheriff’s Office was called to a structural fire at 599 Central Ave. W in St. Michael, according to a Wright County Sheriff’s Office report. When deputies arrived the house was engulfed in flames.

The house is owned by Brandon Gardas, who was taken into custody by the Wright County Sheriff’s Office after a 45-hour standoff in June.

