Just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, the Wright County Sheriff’s Office was called to a structural fire at 599 Central Ave. W in St. Michael, according to a Wright County Sheriff’s Office report. When deputies arrived the house was engulfed in flames.
The house is owned by Brandon Gardas, who was taken into custody by the Wright County Sheriff’s Office after a 45-hour standoff in June.
Fire departments from Albertville, Hanover and St. Michael were dispatched to the scene to fight the fire.
According to Fire Chief Steve Hosch, the fire was put out quickly but the fire departments stayed on scene until 1:30 p.m. to make sure there were no hot and to answer questions for the fire investigation.
During the fire, ammunition exploded from the heat. After the standoff in June, Wright County Sheriff’s Office did confiscate and remove the ammunition and weapons found in the house, but there were still some hidden away. The house has been uninhabited since the standoff and there was no one inside when authorities arrived at the fire.
“We kept our distance [from the fire],” Hosch said. “It was strictly a defensive fire so we didn’t have to get too close.”
Since the house couldn’t be saved the fire departments focused on protecting the surrounding properties. The damage was restricted to a nearby shed, which did not catch fire but was harmed by heat.
After the fire was put out a backhoe was used to knock down the remaining unstable structure.
The fire is currently under investigation by the Wright County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Minnesota State Fire Marshall.
