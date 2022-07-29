- Responded to the intersection of 129th Ave. and Arrowood to assist Dayton Police Department on an accident near 129th Ave. and Arrowood Lane. Deputy directed traffic until the tow trucks could remove the vehicles.
Greenfield
Monday, July 18
- Deputy responded to the intersection of Line Lane and Highway 55 to a property damage accident. Deputies dispatch to a vehicle in the ditch. Another R/P stated the vehicle had gone into the ditch and rolled over. Deputies arrived on scene to find vehicle on fire. Loretto fire put the fire out, Burdas towing took the vehicle and driver was arrested for DAC-IPS.
Wednesday, July 20
- Deputy responded to the intersection of Dogwood Street and Highway 55 to a property damage accident. Deputy responded to the report of a property damage accident involving three vehicles on Hwy. 55 in Greenfield. Deputy spoke with all three drivers and gathered information. A stated accident report was completed.
Saturday, July 23
- Deputy responded to the intersection of Rebecca Park Trail and Dogwood to a Burglary incident. Dispatched to call the owner of Contact Wireless about burglary that occurred at the equipment building for a cell phone tower in Greenfield. Owner of contact wireless reported that burglary occurred sometime in the last several months. Owner stated that an unknown amount of equipment was taken from building. Owner received information from Waite Park Police Officer about some of the equipment possibly being located in Waite Park.
Rogers
Friday, July 22
- Deputies responded to an address in the 20800 block of Rogers Drive to assist Maple Grove and Rogers Police on a felony stop of a stolen vehicle utilized in a retail theft. Deputy arrived on scene and assisted blocking traffic. Male driver refused to comply with commands and 40mm was threatened. Male then complied and was taken into custody. Deputy then assisted in clearing the vehicle.
Sunday, July 24
- Deputy responded to St. Albans Bay to a Disturbance – Loud Party complaint. Deputy dispatched to a report of loud music and aggressive people causing an issued on the lake. Deputy arrived in the area and only found one boat in the area of complaint. Deputy checked the area and found nothing out of ordinary.
