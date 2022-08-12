- Deputy responded to the intersection of Oakdale Drive and Trail Haven to assisted Corcoran Police Department. Deputy assisted Corcoran Police on an accident with unknown injuries. Accident found to be property damage only. Deputy responded to the scene and found there were no injuries. Corcoran Police arrived and wrote the accident report.
Friday, Aug. 5
- Deputy responded to the intersection of Oakdale Drive and Bechtold Road to assist Corcoran Police Department. Deputy assisted Corcoran Police department with a property damage accident. Deputy arrived and helped gather basic information from one of the drivers and assisted with traffic control. Deputy cleared when no more assistance was needed.
Greenfield
Monday, Aug. 1
- Deputy stopped a vehicle on the intersection of Highway 55 and Town Line due to traffic complaint. Male stopped and got out of his vehicle, yelled, and punched R/P’s vehicle. R/P had pulled out onto Hwy-55 to go eastbound. R/P stated a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed came up behind him and had to slam on its brakes. Suspect vehicle then cut off R/P onto shoulder of roadway. Suspect male driver got out of vehicle, yelled at R/P and then punched the side of R/P’s vehicle. There was no noticeable damage to the vehicle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.