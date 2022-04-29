- Deputies responded to a business in the 7900 block of Highway 55 for a nuisance complaint – littering. Deputies spoke with employee he stated that an employee from another business dumped trash on the ground next to their trash container. Deputy spoke with manager via telephone and verbal warned him for littering.
- Deputy responded to an address in the 7800 block of Woodland Trail for a disturbance - shots fired. Deputies searched surrounding area of noted address. Deputies attempted calling reporting party but there was no answer.
Thursday, April 21
- Deputy responded to an address in the 8700 block of Vernon Street for a complaint of smoke coming from a home construction site. Source of smoke located and extinguished.
Saturday, April 23
- Deputy responded to Highway 55 and 69th to a car vs deer accident in Greenfield. Vehicle was eastbound on Hwy 55, deer ran across the highway southbound and was struck. Damage to front of vehicle but drivable.
- Deputies responded to an address in 7300 block of Woodland Trail to a vehicle in ditch. Deputies located vehicle and no injuries reported. Parties on scene said they were getting a private tow.
Rogers
Monday, April 18
- Deputy responded to a business in the 13000 block of Main Street to a warrant arrest. Deputy dispatched to meet a Wright County Deputy who had arrested an adult male for a transfer of custody. Male had an active gross misdemeanor Hennepin County warrant for escape of custody. Deputy took custody of the individual and transported him to Hennepin County Jail without incident.
