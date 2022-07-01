- Deputy responded to the intersection of Highway 55 and Dogwood for a vehicle off the road. Driver had a medical and was transported to Buffalo Hospital. State CVI responded to the scene to inspect semi-truck. Vehicle towed from the scene by trucking company. MN Accident Report completed, and photos taken.
Saturday, June 18
- Deputies responded to an address in the 8600 block of Fir Street for a property damage accident. Deputies arrived and were told that a car backed into a parked car at a residence. It was believed that the driver was not aware that an accident had occurred. All persons involved were identified and photos were taken. The reporting party was given a case number and instructed to contact the other party and his insurance company.
Rogers
Saturday, June 18
- Deputies responded to the intersection of Interstate 94 and 141st Avenue to assist State Patrol and other agencies with a wrong way driver. Monitored vehicle traveling west in the eastbound lanes of I-94. Vehicle came to stop twice and K-9 deployed each time for high-risk stop. Vehicle corrected direction of travel and other agencies took occupants into custody in the area of I-94 east and 141st Ave.
Corcoran
Monday, June 20
- Deputy responded to the intersection of County Road 30 and Oakdale Drive to assist Corcoran Police on a two-vehicle personal injury accident. Deputy assisted with traffic control and ordering a tow truck. Deputy cleared scene after no more assistance was needed.
Sunday, June 26
- Deputy responded to the intersection of County Road 116 and 66th Street to assist Corcoran Police with a hit deer call. Deputy arrived on scene and assisted with scene safety. Deputy cleared without incident after vehicle was towed off road.
Rockford
Tuesday, June 21
- Deputy responded to an address in the 8000 block of Highway 55 to take a report of damage to property. Deputy went and spoke with the reporting party and obtained information and photos of the damage. Deputy met with the suspects and found there was a plan in place to correct the damage. Deputy cleared the scene with report and no law enforcement action taken after giving the reporting party a business card with case number.
