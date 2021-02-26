Gunshots were fired Thursday, Feb. 25, around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Douglas Drive and 114th Avenue in Champlin.
Deputy Chief of Police Chris Larabee said seven shell casings were recovered at the scene. The suspects, who have not yet been identified, got in their vehicles and fled the area after the shots were fired. No injuries from the suspects or bystanders are confirmed at this time.
Police are investigating this further.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.