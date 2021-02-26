Gunshots were fired last night around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Douglas Drive and 114th Avenue in Champlin.

Deputy Chief of Police Chris Larabee said seven shell casings were recovered at the scene. The suspects, who have not yet been identified, got in their vehicles and fled the area after the shots were fired. No injuries from the suspects or bystanders are confirmed at this time.

Police are investigating this further.

Load comments