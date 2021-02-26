Gunshots were fired Thursday, Feb. 25, around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Douglas Drive and 114th Avenue in Champlin.
Deputy Chief of Police Chris Larabee said seven shell casings were recovered at the scene. The suspects, who have not yet been identified, got in their vehicles and fled the area after the shots were fired. No injuries from the suspects or bystanders have been confirmed.
If anyone has information or video footage regarding this incident, they are asked to call 763-421-2971 or email Investigator Rodriguez at jrodriguez@ci.champlin.mn.us.
Police believe that this was an isolated incident between the two vehicle occupants and those living in the area were not the intended target of the violence.
The investigation is still ongoing.
