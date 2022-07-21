Get ready for Corcoran Country Daze

A fun weekend is ahead with the return of Corcoran Country Daze Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Corcoran Lions Park. All proceeds from the weekend and donations from sponsors are turned around to help people in the Corcoran community through grants, donations and programs, along with expanding opportunities and activities during the Country Daze Family Day.
“One example of [using donations] is the school backpack giveaway,” Country Daze Chair Kirsten Thompson said. “Last year, we gave away 500 backpacks filled with school supplies to all ages of students. We want to give all kids a good start to the school year, regardless of their family’s financial situation. It was so successful, we ran out of backpacks before the event was over. This year, we were able to use some of last year’s profits to purchase 700 bags and supplies that will be given out on Saturday during Family Day.”
Below is a list of scheduled events throughout the Corcoran Country Daze festival.
Friday, Aug. 12
Musical acts will be playing. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Music starts at 6 p.m.
Russell Dickerson, Drew Parker and Shalo Lee are on the main stage.
Thrillbillies will be on the #LIVIN Festival Side Stage and Afterparty.
Saturday, Aug. 13
Saturday is Day-Free Family Day where there is no cost for any of the activities and the only cost is if guests purchase anything from the concessions or any vendors at the Country Market.
Doors open to the festivities at 10 a.m. Activities include inflatables, petting zoo, balloon artist, crazy hair, airbrush tattoo artists, henna artists, kids bingo, school backpack and supplies and much more.
The 14th annual Car and Tractor Show will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. No registration is required, just show up and show off cars and tractors.
The Country Market will be from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Local small businesses and organizations will be gathered to show off their wares for guests to buy.
The first Corcoran Country Daze Kickball tournament will be at 10 a.m. at Corcoran Community Park. Check-in is at 9:30 a.m. Register online at countrydaze.org. The registration fee is $200 for teams of 8-12. Cash prizes for winners. Team members must be 18 years or older. The event is to raise awareness for suicide prevention and raise some funds for the #LIVIN Foundation.
Bean Bags Tournament starts at noon located near the beer tent. Check-in is at 11:30 a.m. Registration is $40 for a team of two. Cash Prizes for winners. Register online at countrydaze.org.
Activities and Family Day closes at 4 p.m.
Saturday night
Doors open for musical acts at 5:30 p.m. and music starts at 6 p.m. Craig Morgan, Drake White and Anderson Daniels are on the main stage. Russ Parrish will be on the #LIVIN Festival Side Stage and Afterparty.
For all concert events, both Friday and Saturday tickets can be bought online at countrydaze.org. Single-day tickets are $40, VIP tickets that include food, five drink tickets, a private bar area, VIP-only restrooms, some seating, close to stage access and near-gate parking are $125 and two-day tickets for all concert acts both Friday and Saturday are $70.
For more information about Corcoran Country Daze go to countrydaze.org or to its Facebook page at facebook.com/corcorancountrydaze.
