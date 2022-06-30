You never know when a confidence boost is coming your way. And for Deb Shefveland, the Hamel Rodeo afforded that opportunity.
The cowgirl, a resident of Monticello competed in the novice barrel racing at the Hamel Rodeo for three years, and after that, she decided to become a professional barrel racer, joining the Women’s Pro Rodeo Association in July of 2021.
It was the confidence she gained competing at the Hamel Rodeo that gave her the decision to go pro. She’s also a two-time novice barrel racing champion, having won when she competed (2019, 2021).
Horses are a huge part of the barrel racing run, and Shefveland’s is crucial to her. “My horse is really, really good, and I was confident I could run with these [professional] women.”
Shefveland bought the mare, a sorrel with a flaxen mane, as a three-year old. But that year, she got strangles and nearly died, which meant that Shefveland couldn’t train her throughout her illness. So it was not until the mare was four years old that she got some training.
“I took her training really slow,” she said. “We did a lot of trail riding and cattle work, and I didn’t put her in the barrel racing training till she was six years old.” By age seven, Shefveland was competing with her more; this year, she is nine years old and excelling at her job.
Shefvlenad grew up riding and running barrels, but never professionally, and after she married her husband Mike and had their daughters, ages seventeen and thirteen, her focus was on her girls. “I had my eye on [professional barrel racing] but I didn’t have the horse and I didn’t have the means,” she said. “And I wanted to focus on the girls.” The daughters have competed at the 2020 Jr World Finals, held in Texas, and last summer, Victoria ran at the 2021 Jr NFR.
Last year, Shefveland competed at rodeos across North and South Dakota and Minnesota, and plans on competing professionally this year, too, including a competition run at Cheyenne (Wyo.) Frontier Days, one of the more esteemed rodeos in the world.
Her daughter Victoria has run in the Hamel Rodeo’s novice division and will again this year; daughter Eva will run for the first time in the novice this year.
The Hamel Rodeo is unique; rarely does a professional rodeo offer a novice barrel racing division. Eight novice barrel racers, none of them members of the Women’s Pro Rodeo Association, compete each night; if their times qualify them to win checks among the professional barrel racers, the rodeo pays them their winnings.
Shefveland loves the novice barrel racing that the Hamel Rodeo provides. “It gives the local people that ride a chance to compete [at a pro rodeo] and see what it’s like to run with the pros, and to run with that kind of crowd.”
She’ll be back this year, this time as a pro, competing in Hamel again. “I love it, my horse loves it, and I love the adrenaline. There’s nothing better, really. It’s so much fun.”
This year’s Hamel Rodeo is July 7-10 at Corcoran Lions Park in Corcoran. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. on July 7-10, with a 1 p.m. matinee on Saturday, July 9.
All tickets are general admission and are $24, except for the Saturday matinee; those tickets are $18. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit the website at HamelRodeo.org.
