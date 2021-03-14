Ziegler CAT announced Feb. 23 it has become a Magni authorized dealer for the state of Minnesota. Magni is the world leader in rotating and heavy lift telehandlers. Ziegler Rental is the first CAT Rental Store to become an authorized Magni dealer in the United States.
“Magni’s line of rotational and high-capacity telehandlers will make a great addition to our rental fleet,” said Ben Seidel, General Manager of Rental Services. “Our customers will be able to use them in many applications, adding accessories like forks, winches, and platforms, and the 360° rotation will give them multi-function capabilities in a 3-in-1 machine.”
The Ziegler CAT Rental Store has a location in Dayton. To learn more about Ziegler Rental at zieglerrental.com.
