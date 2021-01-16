Ziegler is expanding its rental business in Minnesota with a new store in Dayton. The store is located at 18171 Territorial Road, near the intersection of I-94 and County Road 152. It opened for business on Jan. 4.
The Ziegler Rental store carries a wide variety of construction equipment, including lifts, booms, cranes, heaters, chillers, compressors, pumps, generators, light towers, trenchers, forklifts, and utility vehicles. It also carries compact and medium-sized construction machinery, including compact track loaders, skid steers, telehandlers, excavators, compactors and more, as well as wide variety of attachments and implements.
Customers will find the same high-quality brand names available at other Ziegler rental stores: Allmand, Atlas Copco, Broderson, Caterpillar, Massey Ferguson, Genie, Godwin, Husqavarna, JLG, Skyjack, Sullair, Toro, Towmaster, Vermeer, Wacker Neuson and Weiler.
The new facility has 10,000 square feet of indoor space, including a large showroom, a parts warehouse, and a service shop to ensure the speedy delivery of equipment. Upon opening, the store will employ roughly 15 people.
“We’re excited to bring a new rental store closer to our customers in the northwest metro area,” said Andreas Hoeft, President of Ziegler CAT. “The new facility will make it faster and more convenient for them to access one of largest and best-maintained rental fleets in the state.”
Ziegler CAT sells and services Cat construction and mining equipment, generators and industrial engines in Minnesota and Iowa. It sells and services a full line of AGCO farming equipment, as well as CLAAS, Geringhoff, Brandt and other farming equipment, in Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin. Ziegler has 30 locations and employs over 2,100 people. The company celebrated its 100-year anniversary in 2014.
For more information, visit zieglercat.com.
