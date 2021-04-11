Those interested in decluttering, recycling more and avoiding waste may sign up for Hennepin County’s Zero Waste Challenge beginning in mid-April.

Running May 1-31, the Zero Waste Challenge helps participants learn more and connect with resources to help them declutter and reduce waste. Those accepting the challenge will work toward those goals while receiving support and motivation along the way.

Participants can start or join a team and take the challenge along with family, friends, neighbors or colleagues. The challenge features four weekly focus areas, each of which include five actions that represent some of the best ways to get started on that topic.

Past participants have called the experience an eye-opening conversation-starter. They said it both educated them and pushed them into action, while some even called it life-changing.

Sign up for the challenge at hennepinzwc.ecochallenge.org.

