Zachary Lane road closure in Maple Grove

The BNSF Railway plans to temporarily close a portion of Zachary Lane south of County Road 81 in the city of Maple Grove.
The closure is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, April 7, at 9 p.m. and is anticipated to reopen by 6 a.m. on Thursday, April 8.
The closure is necessary so that BNSF can perform maintenance work on the existing Zachary Lane railroad crossing south of County Road 81.
A marked detour will be in place along Weaver Lake Road/85th Avenue and County Road 81.
