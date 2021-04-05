Zachary Lane road closure in Maple Grove

A portion of Zachary Lane in Maple Grove will be closed the evening April 7 to the morning of April 8. Shown in red is the proposed detour route for motorists.

 John Hagen

The BNSF Railway plans to temporarily close a portion of Zachary Lane south of County Road 81 in the city of Maple Grove.

The closure is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, April 7, at 9 p.m. and is anticipated to reopen by 6 a.m. on Thursday, April 8.

The closure is necessary so that BNSF can perform maintenance work on the existing Zachary Lane railroad crossing south of County Road 81.

A marked detour will be in place along Weaver Lake Road/85th Avenue and County Road 81.

