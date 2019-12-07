Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge (NWR), in partnership with the Friends of Sherburne and the Sherburne Photography Club, hosted its Fifth Annual K-12 Photography Contest this year. The contest saw a turnout with 24 total entries submitted. All the photos submitted captured unique perspectives of the refuge and will be displayed at the Oak Savanna Learning Center throughout the winter months.
The photos submitted focused on wildlife and scenery and had to be taken at Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge. Additionally, all photos were taken during daylight hours and in areas open to the public.
The winners and all participants were recently recognized for their outstanding work, with first through third place awarded as well as six honorable mentions. The first place winner was Rowan Hall (St. Michael) for his image of animal tracks in the mud surrounded by bright green vegetation. Second and third place were awarded to Rae Charlebois (Princeton, ) and Alex Dehmer (St. Michael, ) respectively. Honorable mentions were awarded to Phoenix Ellingson, Davin Adams, Prince Mohammed, Hunter Houle, Hailey Tenold, and Piper Hall.
Starting in December, entry forms for the Sixth Annual K-12 Photography Contest will be available on the refuge website on the “Just for Kids” page (www.fws.gov/refuge/Sherburne) or by visiting Refuge Headquarters. All photos and entry forms must be submitted or postmarked by Oct. 9, 2020, to Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge, 17076 293rd Ave NW, Zimmerman, MN, 55398.
For questions or more information, contact Alaina Larkin at Alaina_Larkin@fws.gov or 763-389-3323 ext. 113.
Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge is managed by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, and is located near the cities of Princeton, Zimmerman, and St. Cloud, in central Minnesota. Website: www.fws.gov/refuge/sherburne/.
