Yellow Tree Theatre announces forthcoming change in artistic leadership

Osseo’s beloved Yellow Tree Theatre has announced forthcoming changes in its artistic leadership.
Founding Artistic Director, Jason Peterson, who has been at the helm since the theatre’s inception in 2008, has accepted a management position at a leading company in Duluth. Co-founder, Jessica Lind Peterson, will be stepping in as Interim Artistic Director, and Peter Carlson will move to Executive Director.
Despite the current challenge to arts organizations as a result of COVID-19, Yellow Tree Theatre remains a strong organization in good fiscal health. Patrons and artists alike can rest assured that Yellow Tree will continue to forge ahead, with a forthcoming 2020-21 season announcement coming soon. In the coming months, YTT’s staff and board will begin the search for a new Producing Artistic Director that will guide the organization into its next phase of life.
In a mere 12 years, Yellow Tree has made a big splash in the Twin Cities theatre scene. Throughout its short tenure, the theatre produced 65 critically-acclaimed productions, won two Ivey Awards and a coveted National Theatre Company Grant from the American Theatre Wing, received operating support from the McKnight Foundation and MN State Arts Board, and received its first NEA grant for their 2020 production of Skeleton Crew (director Austene Van). Two of their 2019 productions, Cry it Out (director Angela Timberman) and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (director Ellen Fenster), were named a Top Ten Production by Minneapolis Star Tribune, and The Royale (director Austene Van) was granted the same honor in 2018.
Yellow Tree draws top talent from the greater Twin Cities area, and has proven its sea legs time and time again. YTT staff and board are excited for the next chapter, and look forward to welcoming a new Producing Artistic Director in the coming months.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.