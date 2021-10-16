To celebrate National Co-op Month in October, Wright-Hennepin Cooperative Electric Association (WH) will once again host its annual Fall Festival on Thursday, Oct. 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. at its Rockford headquarters.
This year, WH’s Fall Festival will include pumpkin decorating, balloon animals, a magic show and more. Members are invited to bring their families to enjoy a fun night out celebrating their electric cooperative in the community.
Wright-Hennepin Cooperative Electric Association is a member-owned, not-for-profit electric utility that provides power to rural Wright County and western Hennepin County. It is headquartered in Rockford.
