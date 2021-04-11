Wright-Hennepin Cooperative Electric Association (WH) will host its 84th Annual Meeting on Thursday, April 15. Due to current health concerns, the meeting will have limited attendance to meet quorum requirements and will be live-streamed online for members to watch from home.
WH’s 2021 Annual Meeting will include a financial report; a WH and WH Holding board chair reports; results of the restated Bylaws vote and results of the director election for districts 1, 3 and 9. The meeting is expected to run for about 30 minutes, and those in attendance will be socially distanced to comply with health guidelines.
Those interested in watching from home can view the livestream via WH’s social media channels, or at bit.ly/WH-Annual-Meeting. Members who view the livestream may enter to win bill credits.
Wright-Hennepin Cooperative Electric Association is a member-owned, not-for-profit electric utility that provides power to rural Wright County and western Hennepin County. The cooperative has been a corporate citizen to the area since 1937 and currently serves more than 55,000 electric accounts. It is headquartered in Rockford.
